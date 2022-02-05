The Rapper Known as A$Ap Rocky Has Quite a Large Net Worth Based on His Music Career

Rakim Athelaston Mayers, better known by his stage name of A$AP Rocky, has been performing and rapping since he was nine years old. After a tumultuous childhood that included family tragedy, he began rapping professionally in 2011 and quickly rose to fame on the Billboard charts and the hearts of fellow New Yorkers.

A$AP's most recent album, Testing, was released in 2018. Currently, he is expecting his first child with fellow musician Rihanna.

Birth date: October 3, 1988

Birth place: New York City, New York

Birth name: Rakim Athelaston Mayers

Father: Unknown

Mother: Unknown

Notable relationships: Iggy Azalea (2011-2012), Chanel Iman (2013-2014), Rihanna (2021—)

Education: Bayard Rustin Educational Complex