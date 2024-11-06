Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Diddy Sean "Diddy" Combs No Longer Owns His Media Company, Revolt — Here's What Happened The disgraced music mogul founded Revolt in 2013. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 6 2024, 12:48 p.m. ET Source: X/@dailyloud

In September 2024, Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in New York and charged with federal sex trafficking and racketeering. An indictment from a grand jury accused him of abusing, threatening, and coercing women into sex trafficking since at least 2008. Diddy is awaiting a trial and has been reportedly hit with over two dozen sexual assault lawsuits. Diddy's arrest came after nearly a year of several lawsuits detailing years of alleged sexual violence.

Before his arrest, he made moves to ensure his businesses remained intact. One of his companies, Revolt, a multi-platform media company, experienced a significant change in the months leading up to his legal troubles. However, as he faces more prison time with the influx of lawsuits, those who follow Diddy's digital brand want to know how and if it was affected.



What happened to Revolt?

Diddy's media company, Revolt, is still up and running and never stopped producing content when details of his arrest surfaced. However, the Bad Boys CEO is no longer calling the shots regarding Revolt's day-to-day operations.

In March 2024, he sold all his shares to an anonymous owner. That June, he stepped down from the company and put it in his employees' hands. Quite literally. CNN reported in June that Diddy selling his stake meant Revolt is now solely owned by its employees.

"Today, we are most proud of the transformation that our teams will experience as they shift from being employees to owners of the business they are helping to build,” Revolt's CEO Detavio Samuels said in a statement. “Black culture is global culture, and Revolt’s superpower is being the home for creators that move culture globally, allowing us to build the most powerful storytelling engine for Black voices.”

Diddy also stepped down as Revolt's chairman after creating the company in 2013. While the sell came amid the allegations and a 2016 surveillance video of him assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie surfaced following her civil lawsuit against him, Revolt maintained that having employees at the forefront of the company was more beneficial for them in the long run by allowing them to gain money from "its success, aligning with an emerging industry trend of equity participation."

Revolt is one of Diddy's many losses amid his sex trafficking and assault allegations.

Diddy's decision to step down from Revolt came the day after federal agents raided his LA and Miami homes on March 25. In addition to Revolt, several opportunities, including a Hulu reality show, the charter school he co-founded, Capital Preparatory Harlem, and his management company, Salxco, dropped him as a client, per Vulture.

Diddy also lost his partnership with Peloton and had to revoke multiple keys to the cities he popularized throughout his career. On June 7, 2024, Howard University, the school he attended between 1987 and 1989, revoked its 2014 honorary degree given to him after deeming his behavior in his 2016 video with Cassie "fundamentally incompatible with Howard University’s core values and beliefs that he is deemed no longer worthy to hold the institution’s highest honor."

