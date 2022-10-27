Revolt TV's 'Black Girl Stuff' Hosts Talk Challenges, Life Lessons, and More (EXCLUSIVE)

Hosted by entrepreneurs Tori Brixx and Akilah Ffriend, radio personality Brii Renee, and TV personality Demetria Obilor — along with news correspondent Kennedy Rue — the show features an eclectic panel of women who have been able to connect with the masses and empower Black women to embrace their strengths and face challenges.

In an exclusive chat with Distractify, the women open up about issues Black women are facing, what Black Girl Stuff means to them, and much more.