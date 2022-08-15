Here's the 4-1-1 on How to Watch 'Drink Champs'

Podcasts have officially taken over the entertainment world. Over the last few years, many celebrities have stepped into the lane of podcasts — from Yung Miami’s Caresha Please to The 85 South Comedy Show, hosted by Wild 'N Out’s Chico Bean, Karlous Miller, and DC Young Fly.

And as the podcast sphere continues to grow, there is one show that has continuously made headlines for its hilarious and intriguing content: Drink Champs.