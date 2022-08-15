Here's the 4-1-1 on How to Watch 'Drink Champs'
Podcasts have officially taken over the entertainment world. Over the last few years, many celebrities have stepped into the lane of podcasts — from Yung Miami’s Caresha Please to The 85 South Comedy Show, hosted by Wild 'N Out’s Chico Bean, Karlous Miller, and DC Young Fly.
And as the podcast sphere continues to grow, there is one show that has continuously made headlines for its hilarious and intriguing content: Drink Champs.
Rapper N.O.R.E and DJ EFN are the brains behind the Drink Champs podcast, which has birthed some of social media’s most talked about topics, including Irv Gotti’s revelation of a relationship with Ashanti. As a result, interest in the show has grown and new fans are ready to tune in to past and future episodes.
Here’s the 4-1-1 on how to watch Drink Champs.
Here's how to listen to and watch the ‘Drink Champs' podcast.
Ready to tune in to Drink Champs? You’re in luck! The popular podcast is available to stream on all available podcast platforms — from Apple to Spotify.
Viewers can also watch the podcast via Drink Champs' website or Revolt TV's website and YouTube.
Revolt TV — a hip-hop network founded by Sean "Diddy" Combs — is a digital cable channel that airs the podcast. If you don't have cable, you can stream the channel with a Sling subscription.
“Revolt is a platform for the culture, and it is my mission to make sure we are always working with content creators who are at the top of their game,” said Diddy — Revolt's chairman — in a 2016 statement after Revolt got exclusive rights to air Drink Champs.
He continued: “N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN have created a franchise brand with ‘Drink Champs’ and we are honored to welcome them, and their number one hip-hop podcast, to the Revolt family.”
‘Drink Champs’ features a slew of celebrities and industry tastemakers.
Part of the allure with Drink Champs is the podcasts unique roster of celebrity guests. Over the years, N.O.R.E and DJ EFN have had the privilege of interviewing celebrities such as rapper Kanye West, the “Godmother of Soul Music” Patti LaBelle, radio personality Angie Martinez, and more.
As of today, Irv Gotti, Chris Brown, and A$AP Rocky’s interviews on the show have become some of the podcast’s most-watched episodes via Revolt TV’s YouTube page with nearly 3 million views.
Both N.O.R.E and DJ EFN have come a long way with Drink Champs. The podcast was first created in 2015 and has grown to become one of the biggest hip-hop centered podcasts to date.