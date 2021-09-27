Drake Will Finally Address His Old Beef With DMX on the 'Drink Champs' Podcast

It seems as though Drake can't go more than a few years without beefing with another high-profile artist in hip-hop music. Whether it be Meek Mill , Jay-Z , Pusha T , or Kanye West , the Canadian superstar has been caught up in quite a lot of feuding throughout his career.

Those weren't the only people Drake has had problems with, however, as even he and the late DMX were caught up in beef that spanned quite a few years prior to the latter's untimely death. With that being said, it appears as though Drake may finally be ready to spill the beans regarding his problems with the "X Gon' Give It to Ya" rapper in a forthcoming episode of the Drink Champs podcast.

Keep reading for an explanation of the known facts surrounding Drake and DMX's beef.