Fans of Aaliyah's Music Have Been Waiting Years for It to Hit Streaming Services

Fans of the Princess of R&B Aaliyah know that she passed away in August 2001. Twenty years after she died in a plane crash, she still continues to inspire new generations of artists and her music is still played on the radio. Over time, different streaming services have started to feature her songs, but one major platform is still missing almost all of her albums.

Many fans are wondering Aaliyah's music largely isn't available on Apple Music. Last year, it was announced via her Twitter account , which is now controlled by her estate, that her songs would be streamable. The post, which was made on August 25, 2020, said that her music would be on different platforms "in the near future," but that hasn't quite happened yet.

Why is Aaliyah largely missing from Apple Music?

Right now, fans are assuming that the reason most of Aaliyah's music hasn't been added to Apple Music is likely because negotiations haven't been finalized yet. Her estate posted on Twitter to update fans on Jan. 15, 2021, the day before what would have been her 42nd birthday. The post indicated that the process of releasing her music to different platforms in general was taking longer than they expected.

"While we share your sentiments and desire to have Aaliyah's music released, we must acknowledge that these matters are not within our control and, unfortunately, take time," Aaliyah's estate tweeted. "Our inability to share Aaliyah's music and artistry with the world has been as difficult for us as it has been for all of you. Our priority has always been and will continue to be Aaliyah's music."

