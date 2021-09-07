Fans Are Convinced Drake Raps About Rihanna On "Certified Lover Boy"

"Certified Lover Boy," Drake's latest album, references a slew of the entertainment industry's most famous figures. From Kanye West to Giannis Antetokounmpo , Drake covered all of his bases when it came to who was included in his new raps.

However, fans are speculating there was another person indirectly mentioned on one of the album's tracks: Rihanna . So, did Drake actually refer to the "We Found Love" singer? What do fans think about him potentially dishing about their secretive relationship years after it ended? Keep reading to find out!

Did Drake mention Rihanna in a "Certified Lover Boy" song? Some fans seem to think so.

Devout fans of both Drake and Rihanna have never really understood the full scope of their on-and-off relationship, but it seems as though even years after their reported romance, the "Way 2 Sexy" rapper still has some feelings toward RiRi. On one track from "Certified Lover Boy" titled "F-----g Fans," Drake seemingly addresses a past relationship and many fans believe Drake is talking about his time with the Barbados-born singer.

On the track, Drake raps, "I'm still working on me, and I'm coming back better for you (I'm comin' back, oh-ooh). Most times it was my selfishness and your helplessness that I took advantage of." Followed by, "I'm so sorry for letting you down." Considering Drake's last public relationship was with Rihanna, listeners think he's detailing his time with her and what caused them to split, something previously left unaddressed.

Later in the track the rapper says, "I should've came home, came home sooner. You'd probably still be there if I came home. love you like I treat ya. You'd still be there." He then makes a big confession — admitting to cheating on the mystery woman, "You said I was f-----g up when I was out here f-----g fans, damn, and it made you look crazy."

