The Real Meaning Behind Drake's "Running Through the 6 With My Woes" Quote

The influence that Drake has had on pop culture is undeniable at this point. The award-winning star has endeared himself to a generation through constant radio hits and vulnerable raps and has effectively become caption material for countless Instagram posts by users worldwide.

One of Drake's songs that has stood the test of time most is "Know Yourself," the Canadian rapper's smash hit that birthed the infamous quote "running through the 6 with my woes."

This quote has been used in countless capacities by fans since the song was released in 2015 and has recently seen a resurgence on TikTok. So, what exactly does the quote mean and how has it been incorporated into TikTok videos? Keep reading to find out.