Fans Believe That Yung Miami and Diddy Are Dating — Here's Everything You Need to Know

Ever since the City Girls hit the music industry, fans and celebrities alike have adored them. Aside from their fun-loving personalities and no-nonsense stance on dating, both Yung Miami and JT are drop dead gorgeous. And with their undeniable beauty and charm comes many suitors.

Nothing gets social media going like the news of a potential celebrity relationship. And with the news of Yung Miami (real name: Caresha Brownlee) possibly dating Diddy, fans are wondering what’s going on in her romantic life. After all, she has been frequently coupled up with producer Southside.

Who is Yung Miami dating? Read on to get the 4-1-1.