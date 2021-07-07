Fans Believe That Yung Miami and Diddy Are Dating — Here's Everything You Need to Know

Fans Believe That Yung Miami and Diddy Are Dating — Here's Everything You Need to KnowBy Tatayana Yomary
Jul. 7 2021, Published 2:09 p.m. ET
Ever since the City Girls hit the music industry, fans and celebrities alike have adored them. Aside from their fun-loving personalities and no-nonsense stance on dating, both Yung Miami and JT are drop dead gorgeous. And with their undeniable beauty and charm comes many suitors.
Nothing gets social media going like the news of a potential celebrity relationship. And with the news of Yung Miami (real name: Caresha Brownlee) possibly dating Diddy, fans are wondering what’s going on in her romantic life. After all, she has been frequently coupled up with producer Southside.
Who is Yung Miami dating? Read on to get the 4-1-1.
Yung Miami has an on-again-off-again relationship with record producer Southside.
The dating life of a City Girl can sometimes be hard to keep up with. The ladies play the breakup-to-makeup game with their beaus and aren't shy about sharing with fans how much they love their partners.
Yung Miami was first linked to record producer Southside (real name: Joshua Howard Luellen) in 2018. She shared that the two first met in Miami and their relationship blossomed over time.
“Me and Southside met at Circle House, which is a studio in Miami,” Yung Miami told Galore Magazine. “I was recording one day and he walked in my session and introduced himself. As time went by, we kept running into each other at the studio and ended up exchanging numbers and it went from there.”
Since then, the pair have had their share of missteps with rumors of cheating coming to light. But, they didn’t allow the drama to get in the way of their family. After a year of dating, Southside and Yung Miami welcomed their daughter, Summer Miami Luellen, in 2019.
While Yung Miami and Southside would often post adorable photos on their respective Instagram pages, fans noticed that they’ve both stopped posting pictures of one another. As a result, it has led fans to wonder if the two are still coupled up.
However, with Southside recently exchanging words with Lil Uzi Vert about Yung Miami, fans are more confused than ever about their relationship status.
Fans believe that Yung Miami and Diddy may be secretly dating.
As the saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. And by the looks of it, Yung Miami and Diddy have some explaining to do as far as fans are concerned.
After Diddy posted a photo of the pair holding hands at Quality Control CEO’s Pierre “Pee” Thomas’s birthday bash in June 2021, fans were convinced of their coupledom.
Not to mention, Yung Miami commented with a heart face and fire emoji, which fans took to mean that she’s no longer with Southside. Plus, she returned the love by posting the picture on her Instagram page.
Since the photo went viral, neither Diddy or Yung Miami have spoken out about the rumors. But of course, social media users had plenty to say about the possible pairing.
Many fans love the idea of Yung Miami and Diddy dating, while others have warned the Bad Boy mogul to watch out for Southside.
Yung Miami's dating life may not be crystal clear at the moment, but the femcee deserves to be happy. And if Diddy is her new main squeeze, we wish them all the best.