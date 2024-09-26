Home > News > Politics Eric Adams Is Not Married, but He Has Been Dating the Same Woman for Years Eric Adams is not married, but he does have a committed partner. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 26 2024, 10:36 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Few cities have a more troubled relationship with their mayors than New York. The city's residents never seem to really like the person they elect to lead them. Even so, Eric Adams has proven to be an especially unpopular leader, and now, he's been indicted on charges from a federal grand jury that are still sealed.

The allegations of corruption have circled Adams's administration for years, but following the news that he had been indicted, many wanted to know more about the current mayor's personal life, including whether he's married. Here's what we know.

Is Eric Adams married?

Eric Adams is not married, and despite his public profile, he has managed to keep most of the details of his relationship private. He has been dating Tracey Collins for years, and he splits his time between a residence in Bed-Stuy in Brooklyn and her residence in Fort Lee, N.J. In fact, that New Jersey residence became a subject of controversy as many suspected that Adams was living more in New Jersey than in New York itself.

"I never hid that I own a co-op in New Jersey with Tracey, but my permanent residence is in Brooklyn," he told Politico in 2021. Collins was born and raised in New Orleans, according to her 2008 book Sweet Promptings: Showing Compassion for Others. Like her partner, Collins also works for the city in the Department of Education as a school administrator. She was eventually named the senior adviser to the deputy chancellor for school leadership.

In his vegan cookbook, which was released in 2020, Adams said that Collins regularly works 12-hour days and rarely gets a break. "She gets up at dawn to run the largest school system in the United States," he wrote at the time. "She oversees schools in Brooklyn and The Bronx. I have never met anyone more devoted to her job than Tracey."

The feds looking through eric adams phone: pic.twitter.com/P4XCWu5JWI — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) September 26, 2024 Source: Twitter/@NikkiMcR

Maybe in part because of her busy schedule, Adams and Collins aren't often seen in public together, but they did attend the Met Gala together in 2022. After she was diagnosed with pre-diabetes and he with type 2 diabetes, the couple also agreed to go vegan together. "We do everything together, and I wasn't ready to jump onboard unless she was," he wrote in his cookbook. "Tracey and I aren't people who do something halfway."

Eric Adams also has a son.