Bstro 38 Unveiling Exclusive Speakeasy Lounge @38 During New York Fashion Week @38 isn't just an extension of the restaurant, it's a luxurious, intimate speakeasy that embodies the epitome of New York chic. By Reese Watson Published Sept. 3 2024, 5:56 p.m. ET

As New York City buzzes with the excitement of Fashion Week, Bstro 38 is set to premiere its newest venture, the upstairs lounge @38, located on the restaurant's second floor. The highly anticipated opening will kick off with a glamorous red carpet event this Thursday (Sept. 5, 2024), marking the official start of New York Fashion Week festivities.

Known for its exquisite culinary offerings and impeccable service, Bstro 38 is now taking its brand to new heights, quite literally, with this exclusive speakeasy that promises to be the hottest ticket in town. Since winning Open Table’s prestigious Diner’s Choice Award, Bstro 38 has firmly established itself as one of New York City's top dining destinations. Since winning Open Table’s prestigious Diner’s Choice Award, Bstro 38 has firmly established itself as one of New York City's top dining destinations.

With its unique blend of modern American cuisine, stylish ambiance, and attentive service, the restaurant has captured the hearts and taste buds of locals and visitors alike. It’s no wonder that celebrities have begun to flock to Bstro 38, using it as their secret hideout amidst the bustling city. The buzz surrounding the restaurant has only intensified with the announcement of @38, which is set to elevate the dining and nightlife experience to a whole new level.

The Hottest Speakeasy in NYC

Nestled above Bstro 38, @38 is more than just an extension of the restaurant — it's a luxurious, intimate speakeasy that embodies the epitome of New York chic. With its velvet-clad interiors, low lighting, and a curated selection of premium cocktails, the lounge offers a hidden escape for those in the know. Designed with exclusivity in mind, @38 provides the perfect backdrop for private gatherings, celebrity sightings, and a stylish retreat from the fashion frenzy of the city.

The concept behind @38 is to create a space that combines the charm of a vintage speakeasy with the sophistication of modern luxury. Patrons can expect an impressive cocktail menu crafted by some of the city's top mixologists, featuring both classic favorites and innovative new concoctions. Whether you're sipping on a meticulously mixed Manhattan or indulging in a creative twist on a traditional martini, every drink at @38 promises to be an experience in itself.

To celebrate the launch of @38, Bstro 38 will host a star-studded red carpet event this Thursday (Sept. 5, 2024), attracting a who's who of fashion, entertainment, and culinary elite. The event is expected to draw A-list celebrities, influencers, and industry insiders, all eager to get a first glimpse of what is sure to become New York City's most sought-after lounge.

The evening will feature a mix of live music, DJ sets, and a preview of the lounge's bespoke cocktail offerings. Guests will have the chance to explore the luxurious interiors, mingle with VIPs, and toast to the start of what is shaping up to be a sensational New York Fashion Week.

Whether you're in town for the runway shows or simply looking to be part of the city's vibrant nightlife, Bstro 38 and its upstairs lounge @38 promise an unforgettable red carpet experience — in the heart of New York City.