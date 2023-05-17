Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Instagram/@sheff_g Rapper Sheff G Was Among 32 Suspected Gang Members Who Were Arrested in Brooklyn When will rapper Sheff G be released from police custody? Sheff G and more than two dozen of his associates were arrested in Brooklyn, N.Y. By Pretty Honore May 17 2023, Published 12:53 p.m. ET

Following the 2022 arrest of YSL leader Young Thug, another hip-hop artist has been accused of conspiracy and subsequently taken into custody. On Tuesday, May 16, rapper Sheff G, along with more than two dozen other alleged gang members, were taken into custody by the NYPD. Later, the suspected street gang was indicted on a number of charges. Now, fans of the rapper want an update on the case. So, when will Sheff G be released from jail? The answer is unclear …

When will Sheff G be released? Everything we know about the rapper’s indictment.

As of this writing, there’s no way to tell when Sheff G will be released. After all, prosecutors have some pretty strong evidence against him and his 31 co-defendants — alleged members of the 8 Trey Crips and the 9 Ways gang — who have reportedly been linked to a dozen murders over the span of two years.

Many of the mass shootings allegedly committed at the behest of Sheff G injured innocent bystanders. Now, he’s facing up to 25 years of prison for orchestrating the crime ring, which the State said was funded by the money he made from his rap career. The Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, described the members of the crime organization as “dangerous people” who needed to be off the streets of New York.

"No longer will these 32 individuals shoot their guns in the streets of New York City and we as a city are safer for that," James Essig, NYPD Chief of Police, said in a conference (per NBC.) Known for being the pioneer of New York’s drill rap movement, Brooklyn, N.Y.-based rapper Sheff G gained popularity following the release of his 2017 single “No Suburban”, however, he was notorious in the streets long before he went viral on social media.

