Shockingly, YSL Rapper Gunna Was Just Released From Jail

In 2022, more than a few hip-hop artists had their day in court. While Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion finally went to trial to dispute their 2020 altercation, Young Thug and Gunna faced RICO charges in Fulton County, Ga.

In 2022, the two rappers — along with 26 of their YSL associates — were arrested and charged in a 56-count indictment.