Gunna's Whopping Net Worth May Be Impacted by His Current Legal Troubles

Gunna’s arrest follows that of fellow rapper and friend Young Thug, who was arrested on May 9, 2022 and also named in the RICO indictment.

In a Tuesday, May 10, 2022, press conference, via TMZ, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, said that “gangs in Atlanta were responsible for committing roughly 75 percent to 80 percent of violent crimes there. She also vowed to crack down on the alleged perpetrators, no matter who they are.”