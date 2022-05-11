Gunna's Whopping Net Worth May Be Impacted by His Current Legal Troubles

Gunna's Whopping Net Worth May Be Impacted by His Current Legal TroublesBy Tatayana Yomary
May. 11 2022, Published 1:36 p.m. ET
The hip-hop world gained a gem in 2016 once Gunna, born Sergio Kitchens, stepped on the scene. His unique sound was first introduced to fans on Young Thug’s 2016 single “Floyd Mayweather,” which quickly climbed the Billboard’s R&B/Hip Hop Charts and peaked at No. 41. Additionally, the track ultimately helped Gunna secure a record deal. The College Park native kept up the momentum with a slew of mixtapes that further helped Gunna build a strong foundation in the hip-hop world.
Fast-forward to 2022 — Gunna has earned his second No. 1 album, “DS4Eva,” following his 2020 project “Wunna,” that also grabbed the top spot on the Billboard charts. The hip-hop world has become Gunna’s oyster — courtesy of iconic collaborations and chart-topping hits — and fans believe that Gunna’s stardom and longevity will grow. Now, because of some recent legal troubles, fans have become interested in learning more about Gunna’s finances. So, what is Gunna’s net worth? Here’s the 4-1-1.
Gunna has accumulated a sizable net worth.
As of writing, Celebrity Net Worth shares that Gunna has earned a net worth of $4 million. This figure is a combination of his work as a rapper, singer, and songwriter. And with the recent success of Gunna’s single, “Pushin P,” featuring Future and Young Thug being RIAA-certified gold, the sky’s the limit for the rapper’s career and finances.
Gunna
Rapper, singer, and songwriter.
Net worth: 4,000,000
Gunna is a College Park, Georgia native that has gained notoriety as a rapper and songwriter. His latest single "Pushin P" has been dominating the charts and has earned him an RIAA-certified gold recommendation.
Birthdate: June 14, 1993
Birthplace: College Park, Georgia
Birth name: Sergio Kitchens
Education: Langston Hughes High School
Gunna has reportedly turned himself in after being indicted on racketeering charges.
Ace Showbiz reports that Gunna has turned himself in to the authorities. The outlet shares that Gunna surrendered to police on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, and is currently being charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the RICO act.
The “Pushin P” rapper was reportedly named “among 28 people associated with Young Slime Life (YSL) —a violent street gang — who were charged in a 56-count Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) indictment.”
Gunna is specifically accused of "committing theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of hydrocodone with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and participation in criminal street gang activity," per WSBTV.
The 88-page indictment filed on Monday, May 9, 2022, includes nearly 200 acts prosecutors claim the YSL gang committed in Atlanta since 2013 as part of the RICO act to further the group's interests.
The indictment also accuses Gunna and his affiliates of the attempted murder of jailed rapper YFN Lucci by "stabbing and stabbing at" him with a shank in the Fulton County Jail.
Gunna’s arrest follows that of fellow rapper and friend Young Thug, who was arrested on May 9, 2022 and also named in the RICO indictment.
In a Tuesday, May 10, 2022, press conference, via TMZ, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, said that “gangs in Atlanta were responsible for committing roughly 75 percent to 80 percent of violent crimes there. She also vowed to crack down on the alleged perpetrators, no matter who they are.”
Gunna is reportedly scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Hopefully, Gunna will be able to await trial while out on bail. But, only time will tell.