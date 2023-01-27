Home > Television Source: CBS Filming of ‘East New York’ Took Place in This Beloved Borough By Haylee Thorson Jan. 27 2023, Published 4:56 p.m. ET

If there’s one television genre there's certainly no shortage of, it’s police procedurals. However, CBS's newest crime drama series East New York is approaching the tried-and-true formula differently. Focused on serving her community first, Detective Inspector Regina Haywood (Amanda Warren) will do everything in her power to ensure the well-being of the working-class neighborhood of her youth. Based exclusively in Brooklyn, let’s take a closer look at some of East New York’s filming locations.

Source: CBS

Where is ‘East New York’ filmed?

Filming of East New York occurs in New York City’s Brooklyn borough. More specifically, the police procedural series takes place in East New York, Brooklyn’s most eastern residential neighborhood. Situated on the water, East New York is a small community with eclectic businesses, parks, restaurants, and more.

"What’s so great about filming here is that we're in East New York and then around it, you really get the sense of what the community's like," Warren told Entertainment Tonight in September. "There’s really beautiful people here, really beautiful parks and recreation, and activities to do. And we want to highlight that on the program."

According to IMDb, Goody’s Bar is a filming location that you can visit in East New York. However, the establishment goes by a different name in real life. The Essence Bar & Restaurant is located on the corner of Atlantic and Troy Avenue in Brooklyn and serves authentic southern soul food.

Per the series promo, New Lots is another neighborhood where filming has taken place. East New York lies to the north of New Lots, while Canarsie — a residential area in southeast Brooklyn — lies to the west.

Source: CBS

Is ‘East New York’s 74th precinct real?

The 74th precinct in East New York is a stand-in for New York’s 75th precinct. Built in 1886, the real-life historic police station is three stories tall and became a part of the National Register of Historic Places in 2007. According to the NYPD’s website, “the 75th Precinct serves the easternmost portion of Brooklyn and envelopes East New York and Cypress Hills.” It's located at 1000 Sutter Avenue in Brooklyn, New York. Filming of East New York does not occur in this building, however. Scenes inside the fictional 74th precinct likely take place on a set.

Residents of East New York have pushed back against the new police procedural.

Many long-time residents of East New York were unhappy with CBS’s decision to focus on their neighborhood. They believe the series will contribute to a skewed perception of the place they call home.

“It feeds the stigma, more than it helps our continued progress that we’ve been on,” Melinda Perkins, the district manager for the neighborhood’s community board, told Spectrum News NY1. “This is going to feed the world another view of East New York. And the question is, does it reflect who we really are?”

Source: CBS

However, Jimmy Smits, who plays Chief Johnny Suarez in East New York, grew up in the area and sees it differently. “This is kind of like the ode to Brooklyn in general but specifically when I heard when they were doing something that was called East New York, there’s a lot that I connect with in terms of the area and what it means to me and the framework in terms of what the story is about in this present time that we're in,” Smits said.