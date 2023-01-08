Where Is Jamie Foxx's New Police Procedural, 'Alert: Missing Persons Unit' Filmed?

The crime drama focusing on tracking down missing people has been done before, but the angle of Alert: Missing Persons Unit gives the main characters more skin in the game. It may elevate their characters out of the standard rut procedural characters fall into where they become part of the background performing their functions and tasks in order to appear with a MacGuffin later on. Devon and Nikki feel more dynamic as characters because their storyline is constantly developing, with Nikki and Devon trying to balance their work with their desire to save their own son.