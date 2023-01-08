Where Is Jamie Foxx's New Police Procedural, 'Alert: Missing Persons Unit' Filmed?
Where was, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, the latest project by John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx that costars Dania Ramirez from Sweet Tooth and Heroes alongside Scott Caan from Ocean's Eleven and Hawaii Five-O, filmed? This is the latest police procedural Scott Caan has been a part of, playing the role of Devon, an ex-private military who's joined the Philadelphia Missing Persons Unit alongside his ex-wife Nikki. While he was away in Afghanistan, their son was kidnapped. It may be tempting to believe that it was shot in Philadelphia, but that's not quite right.
The main tension in the show is between Devon and Nikki, who each had very different reactions to their son going missing. While they both have an intense desire to find their son, Nikki chose to channel her grief into her work while Devon spiraled obsessively. The two put their differences aside though, as they now work alongside each other in the Missing Persons Unit helping other families find their children to prevent them from going through the pain they understand well.
Where was 'Alert: Missing Persons Unit' filmed?
The new Fox crime drama may be set in Philadelphia, but it's actually shot in Quebec's Greater Montreal Area. Assumedly they wanted to have the grungier look of Philly streets and wanted the dangerous reputation of the city, otherwise why not just set the story in Quebec. Principal photography for Alert: Missing Persons Unit began in September 2022. It has a veteran cast and crew since Scott Caan has so much experience with everything from Hawaii Five-O to NCIS: Los Angeles, as well as John Eisendrath's recent success producing The Blacklist.
There are some interesting deviations from the standard procedural that spring up due to the strained relationship between Devon and Nikki and the not-so-subtle conflict of interest they have that affects their ability to remain impartial during their investigations. That said, the bit about Devon being a former private military seems to have been added in to justify the surprising amount of violence in the show.
The crime drama focusing on tracking down missing people has been done before, but the angle of Alert: Missing Persons Unit gives the main characters more skin in the game. It may elevate their characters out of the standard rut procedural characters fall into where they become part of the background performing their functions and tasks in order to appear with a MacGuffin later on. Devon and Nikki feel more dynamic as characters because their storyline is constantly developing, with Nikki and Devon trying to balance their work with their desire to save their own son.