The Canadian Legal Drama 'Family Law' is Set in Vancouver. Is That Where it Was Filmed?

The Canadian TV series, Family Law, not to be confused with the 1999 show of the same name, puts a spin on the classic legal drama format by making all the lawyers uncomfortable, like thanksgiving with the uncle you dislike. And they're all in the same family, kind of.

Abigail is a recovering alcoholic and a lawyer, forced to seek work from her father (who is also a lawyer, but left her mother when she was seven) after a humiliating video of her goes viral. It's set in Vancouver. But where is it filmed?