Why Is 'Law & Order' Not on Tonight? New Episodes Resume Soon
Fans of the Law & Order franchise, including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime, are shocked that there is not a new episode tonight, Oct. 20, 2022.
In the past, television shows have sometimes moved episodes due to conflicting events, such as sports or holidays, but just in case, fans want to make sure they're not missing out on their doses of Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) or Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni).
Here's everything a dedicated Law & Order fan needs to know about why it isn't on tonight and when the shows in the franchise will return.
Why is 'Law & Order' not on television tonight?
Fans don't have to worry about any surprise gaps in the Law & Order airing schedule. In fact, according to DiscussPW, fans won't be entirely without Law & Order. Instead, due to a gap in the schedule, a re-run of Season 23, Episode 6 of Law & Order: SVU will air instead of a new episode.
As for why a re-run is airing instead of a new episode, it's unclear. But don't fret because new episodes will resume on Oct. 27, 2022. Not only have franchise spinoffs SVU and Organized Crime been successful to the point where many forget they are spinoffs, but longtime producer Dick Wolf and NBC revived the original Law & Order in 2021. The original show lasted from 1994-2010.
Law & Order Season 22 currently stars Jeffrey Donovan as Senior Detective Frank Cosgrove, Mehcad Brooks as Junior Detective Jalen Shaw, Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Kate Dixon, Hugh Dancy as Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price, Odelya Halevi as Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun and Sam Waterston reprising his role as District Attorney Jack McCoy from the original.
Never fear, Law & Order enthusiasts! Your regularly scheduled programming will return on Oct. 27. In the meantime, enjoy the re-run episode.
Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Law & Order: Organized Crime air Thursdays beginning at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.