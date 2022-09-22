Dun Dun! The 2022 'Law & Order' Crossover Event Has Arrived! Where Can You Stream It?
They say crime doesn't pay — unless a (fictional) crime results in a three-hour (yes, three-hour!) crossover event, set in the Law & Order universe.
So how is the crossover going to work? How does it kick off? And how can Law & Order fans stream the three-hour special if they can't watch it live? We've got all the details for you here.
When does the 'Law & Order' crossover event air?
The Law & Order crossover premiere event begins on Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. According to the network, all episodes in the crossover are titled "Gimme Shelter." It's the first time in the history of the franchise that all three Law & Order series will be working together to solve the same case.
Unlike the typical schedule, which starts with Law & Order and ends with Law & Order: Organized Crime, the shows will actually be airing in reverse. Part One of "Gimme Shelter" begins with Law & Order: Organized Crime. Per the episode synopsis, "Cosgrove teams with Detective Jalen Shaw to track down a young girl's killer."
Law & Order: SVU will then air directly after at 9 p.m. In Part Two, "Benson and Stabler assist the case of the young girl's shooting and realize it's more than a typical homicide."
The three-part premiere event concludes with the Law & Order reboot at 10 p.m. In it, "McCoy and Price seek justice against an international crime ring, but complications threaten the outcome of their case."
Where can you stream the 'Law & Order' crossover event if you miss it tonight?
Never fear Law & Order fans. After the crossover event airs live, you'll be able to stream the episodes on Peacock. (New episodes typically drop either at the same time, or the day after.)
If you have a cable subscription already, you can use the official NBC website or NBC streaming app to watch the crossover as it happens. The website gives you the ability to link to your cable provider.
While plot details about the Law & Order crossover are still scarce at the moment, TV Insider provided a bit more information about what to expect: "As the trail that Benson, Stabler, Cosgrove, and Shaw are investigating leads to sex trafficking and a possible terrorist threat, the story moves on to SVU and ultimately to Law & Order, where DA Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) and ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) take on an international crime ring."
Don't miss out on the Law & Order crossover on Sept. 22, 2022, starting at 8 p.m. ET!