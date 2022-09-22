Dun Dun! The 2022 'Law & Order' Crossover Event Has Arrived! Where Can You Stream It?

Unlike the typical schedule, which starts with Law & Order and ends with Law & Order: Organized Crime, the shows will actually be airing in reverse. Part One of "Gimme Shelter" begins with Law & Order: Organized Crime. Per the episode synopsis, "Cosgrove teams with Detective Jalen Shaw to track down a young girl's killer."

Law & Order: SVU will then air directly after at 9 p.m. In Part Two, "Benson and Stabler assist the case of the young girl's shooting and realize it's more than a typical homicide."

The three-part premiere event concludes with the Law & Order reboot at 10 p.m. In it, "McCoy and Price seek justice against an international crime ring, but complications threaten the outcome of their case."