Amanda Rollins Is Struggling With PTSD in Her Final Season of 'Law & Order: SVU'

After several years on the series, Kelli Giddish announced that she was stepping away from her role as Detective Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Ahead of her exit from the show, fans are curious to know how her story will end.

Early in Season 24, Rollins had a close call with death that led her to entering therapy. But what happened to her? And why is Kelli leaving SVU? Read on to find out!