'Law & Order: SUV' Fans Are Saddened by Amanda Rollins Leaving the Show

Amanda has always been able to bounce back from whatever hardships came her way. However, it seems Kelli Giddish has decided to bid the show farewell. In an August 24, 2022, Instagram post, the actress confirmed that she is leaving the show and thanked her fellow actors, cast, and crew.

“Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life,” Kelli wrote. ”I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the ‘Law & Order’ family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well.”