This 21-Year-Old 'Law & Order' Newcomer Stole the Show in the Three-Way Crossover Event

On Thursday, Sept. 22, NBC brought back not one, not two, but all three of the series that make up Dick Wolf’s long-lived procedural drama franchise Law & Order.

Promos for the highly anticipated three-way crossover event teased that viewers will be greeted by more than a few familiar faces in the premiere. But there will also be a few new characters joining the franchise in 2022 — one of which is Detective Frank Cosgrove’s daughter, Lily.