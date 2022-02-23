Jeffrey Donovan Returns to 'Law & Order' but This Time It's Permanent

Jeffrey Donovan will be bringing to life the character of Det. Frank Cosgrove, an Irish cop from the Bronx who Jeffrey describes as a man who speaks his mind and doesn't back down from a fight. He'll be partnered with Anthony Anderson, who's reprising his role of Det. Kevin Bernard.

While speaking with TV Insider about their relationship, Anthony said his character is very "by the book," which clashes with Jeffrey's Det. Cosgrove. Also, plot twist! When Barnard was in Internal Affairs, he investigated Cosgrove. Hopefully we'll get more backstory about that.