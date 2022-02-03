'Gaslit' Takes a New Look at Martha Mitchell's Extraordinary Life

The latest political thriller on Starz zooms in on the unusual story of Martha Mitchell, the wife of former United States Attorney General John N. Mitchell. Martha's unquenchable thirst for gossip earned her the nicknames "Martha the Mouth" and "The Mouth of the South."

A larger-than-life character, Martha entered the spotlight after trying to leak top-secret details about the Watergate scandal. How did Martha get kidnapped? Who was she?