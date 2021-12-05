Starz’ ‘Hightown’ Has a Surprising Connection to Teen Drama ‘Dawson’s Creek’

So why does Wilmington sub in for Cape Cod so often? Johnny Griffin, director of the Wilmington Regional Film Commission, told the Wilmington Star News in February that the city gives film and TV producers a milder climate and a cheaper shoot than the Cape.

“Almost immediately, you’ve got weather issues to deal with there,” he explained. “Winters are colder, and if you want to get people in the water, you can do that sooner here in the spring and later in the fall.”