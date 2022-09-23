Following Rollins's Departure, Fans Are Concerned That Carisi Is Leaving 'SVU'

According to Variety, the decision to leave was not entirely Kelli's and involved a dispute over her salary for future seasons. Apparently, the decision to let Kelli go "was a call made from above, with one insider noting that the company is always looking to keep the show as up to date and current as possible." Mariska Hargitay and at least one other producer on the show fought to keep Kelli, but the decision had apparently already been made.