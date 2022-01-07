Rollins Gets a Visit From yet Another Old Flame in Season 23

Detective Nick Amaro (Danny Pino) returned to for the show’s 500th episode, and SVU viewers will be reunited with yet another old friend on Jan. 6.

After years of working undercover, Declan Murphy (Donal Logue) is back in New York to enlist the help of the Special Victims Unit, which means reuniting with an old flame. But what happened between Murphy and Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) on Law & Order: SVU?