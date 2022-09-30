Detective Grace Muncy Is a New Addition to the 'Law & Order: SVU' Family

As Muncy joins Benson's team, Molly Burnett is also joining the team at SVU, which is obviously an incredibly experienced. Burnett has been an established actress for over a decade and has done most of her most prominent work on TV. She had a role on Days of Our Lives that began in 2008 and lasted through 2016, and also had parts on True Blood, CSI: NY, and General Hospital. She was even nominated for Daytime Emmys for her work on Days of Our Lives.