In a 'Law & Order' Mega Crossover Event, We Finally Got to See Jalen Shaw in Action

When it was announced that Law & Order OG Anthony Anderson would not be returning for Season 2 of the revival, fans were predictably disappointed. Although he left for a good reason, it was still a bit of a bummer knowing we wouldn't see Detective Kevin Bernard again.

Thankfully we can always count on the team behind Dick Wolf to suss out incredible actors for all of their shows. Mehcad Brooks, who plays Jalen Shaw, is one such actor. Let's get to know Law & Order's Jalen Shaw and the actor playing him.