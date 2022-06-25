Actress Evan Rachel Wood's Lifetime in the Spotlight Has Paid off Financially

Actress Evan Rachel Wood is the daughter of actress Sara Lynn Moore and actor Ira David Wood III. She has two brothers and a sister and began work in the theater at a young age after following in her parents' footsteps. Evan first appeared in several made-for-television roles, but her breakout role in 2003's Thirteen at age fifteen was the start of her Hollywood career.

Currently, Evan stars in Westworld on HBO Max and the upcoming Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story as Madonna.

Birth date: Sept 7, 1987

Birth place: Raleigh, North Carolina

Birth name: Evan Rachel Wood

Father: Ira David Wood IIII

Mother: Sara Lynn Moore

Marriages: Jamie Bell (m. 2012 — 2014)

Children: Jack Bell