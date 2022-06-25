William's 'Westworld' Journey Led to a Huge Personality Transformation (SPOILERS)

The Man in Black reveals to Lawrence, one of the hosts he visits, that he plans to make up for his past mistakes by burning Westworld to the ground. However, he rescues Lawrence and his family from other hosts and, in the process, reunites with his daughter Emily (who had been in a neighboring park). Emily and the Man in Black briefly reconcile, and she urges him to return home. However, he defies her request and gets shot by Maeve, who he previously tormented in the park.