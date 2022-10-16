New NCIS:LA Part Colonel Jackson Ladd Played By Real Life Wounded Warrior Gregory Gadson

Just like the character he is now playing, Colonel Jackson Ladd, Gadson knows very well the trauma and depression that afflicts a person after severe bodily injury. His role as a man struggling to come to grips with the new loss is something he can draw from memory, and likely gives a lot of insight into what a person goes through when the body they take for granted is changed forever. Gadson is an inspiring figure who knows the merits of perseverance and courage and helps others overcome adversity.