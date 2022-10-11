Where Is 'NCIS' Filmed? Details on the Original and Spinoffs

As NCIS enters its 20th season, it's one of the longest-running shows of all time. In case you have been living under a rock, NCIS is "a show that focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties," according to the show's website. While we won't be seeing Leroy Jethro Gibbs (played by Mark Harmon) at all this season, thankfully we have Alden Parker (played by Gary Cole) to take the lead.

Although NCIS: New Orleans came to a close last spring, fans have plenty of NCIS to watch as NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS Hawai'i are back for their 14th season and second season, respectively. There's even an NCIS: Sydney currently in the works.