'Sweet Tooth' Season 2 Could Be Right Around the Corner — Details Here

Fans have been wondering about the narrator of Sweet Tooth, who presents a soothing, storybook-style atmosphere. The narrator is none other than James Brolin, actor and husband to Barbara Streisand. James is known for his roles on shows such as Marcus Welby, M.D., Hotel, and more. He is also the father of actor Josh Brolin, known for his work as Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

James's steady bass guides audience members through Sweet Tooth and admittedly, does sound close to his son's rumbling voice. Sadly, James does not make a physical appearance in the show. Sweet Tooth's cast is smaller and features the work of Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, and Will Forte as Gus's father.

Fans will have to keep their fingers crossed for the second season of Sweet Tooth. Until then, maybe they can pick up the original comic by Jeff Lemire and see where a storyline for Season 2 could go — although it's worth nothing that there are many differences between the comics and the original!

Sweet Tooth is now available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.