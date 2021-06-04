'Sweet Tooth' Is Set in Yellowstone National Park, but It Was Filmed Elsewhere

The new Netflix comic book adaptation, Sweet Tooth, is about to become your latest television obsession. Executive produced by Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan, the story follows a post-apocalyptic tale about a half-deer, half-human boy named Gus. The protagonist lives with his father in a forest, but how did Netflix re-create the lush forest greens onscreen?

Read on to find out everything we know about where Sweet Tooth was filmed.