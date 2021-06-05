The 'Sweet Tooth' Ending Was Bittersweet, but What Does It Mean for Season 2?

Netflix show Sweet Tooth is adapted from a comic book of the same name by Vertigo Comics (an imprint of DC Comics), and the show's unique premise has captured the attention of audiences everywhere. Sweet Tooth follows Gus (Christian Convery), a human-animal hybrid trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic world that's been decimated by a pandemic.

While this premise might cut a little too close to home after the coronavirus pandemic, the ending of Sweet Tooth Season 1 is surprisingly hopeful. Here's Sweet Tooth's ending, explained.

'Sweet Tooth's ending explains one of the biggest questions of Season 1.

The main storyline of Sweet Tooth is divided into three: Gus's storyline, Dr. Singh's storyline, and Aimee Eden's storyline. Set 10 years after a pandemic swept through the nation — the H5G9 virus, known as "The Sick" — the virus coincided with the emergence of children who were human-animal hybrids. One of the great mysteries of the show is whether or not the hybrids are a result of being immune to the virus or the cause. Either way, the events of "The Great Crumble" left humanity in desolation.

Article continues below advertisement

Gus is a deer-human hybrid living in Yellowstone National Park with his father "Pubba" (Will Forte) until Pubba dies at the hands of anti-hybrid hunters known as "The Last Men" led by villainous General Abbot (Neil Sandilands). Gus is rescued from the hunters by gruff loner Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), who agrees to help him find his mother in Colorado.

Meanwhile, Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar) left his profession behind to care for his wife Rani (Aliza Vellani), who has The Sick. He can treat her experimentally until he discovers from his mentor, Dr. Bell, that the treatments are based on experimentation on the hybrids. Dr. Singh decides to sacrifice his moral code to save his wife and continues Dr. Bell's work when she retires.

Article continues below advertisement

Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez) is a former therapist who creates a safe haven for orphaned hybrids in the Essex Zoo, known as The Preserve. Her adopted hybrid daughter is Wendy, who is a half-pig hybrid.

Article continues below advertisement

The three storylines converge when Gus, Jepperd, and their friend Bear (Stefania LaVie Owen) arrive at Gus's mother's home in Colorado, only to discover that his parents weren't who they claimed to be. Gus was created in a lab, and upset with this realization, he runs away. The Last Men discover Gus, shoot Jepperd, and take Gus away. As Gus is hauled off to the lab, Bear makes a call on a satellite phone, and Gus's mother Birdie picks up in Alaska.

Article continues below advertisement

General Abbot and The Last Men take over the Preserve, kidnapping Aimee's daughter Wendy and the rest of the orphaned hybrids. General Abbot catches wind that Dr. Singh has inherited Dr. Bell's position and takes Dr. Singh to The Preserve, where he will be provided with the hybrids on which to experiment. Thankfully, Aimee can flee and discover Jepperd before he bleeds out. She also tells him they are going to develop a plan to get the children back.

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Singh realizes that Gus is both older than the other hybrids and significantly more developed. Gus can speak and says "thank you" when offered a candy bar. Dr. Singh is awestruck at this realization, and Gus is spared from experimentation for the time being. Ultimately, the Season 1 ending of Sweet Tooth is bittersweet: Gus is in danger, but Aimee and Jepperd are hatching a plan to save everyone.