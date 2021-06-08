The Deadly Virus Known as "The Sick" on 'Sweet Tooth' Is as Scary as They Come

Ever since Sweet Tooth officially landed on Netflix, fans worldwide have been enthralled by the dystopian future story where half-human, half-animal beings roam and the population is infected with a terrifying virus known simply as "The Sick."

This virus, referred to by in-show scientists as H5G9, is certainly not something to scoff at, as in the world of Sweet Tooth it has the power to bring global civilization to its knees.