The 'Sweet Tooth' Pilot Was Shot Before the Onset of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Netflix's latest hit original series is Sweet Tooth, which tells the story of Gus (Christian Convery), a young boy who is part human and part deer. The 10-year-old was born a "hybrid" because of the H5G9 virus, which caused a pandemic known as "The Great Crumble." When the show begins, Gus wants to locate his mother.

Though many fear and hunt down the hybrids because they are unsure if they still carry the deadly virus, Gus ends up befriending a full human named Tommy "Big Man" Jepperd (Nonso Anozie).