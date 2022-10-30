Who Plays Hanna's Son Aiden in 'NCIS: LA'? Did Sam Hanna's Son Cause a Plane Crash?

This Sunday, Oct. 30, the fourth episode of 'NCIS: LA's fourteenth season, "Dead Stick" airs and, with it, a familiar face.

Some may remember Sam Hanna's son from episodes like "Humbug," "Cancel Christmas," and "Talion," from 2014 to 2016. Then more recently he appeared in "Watch Over Me" in 2020. It's been two years since we last saw the character. His actor Tye White, has grown with the character and returns to play Aiden yet again, a character who now finds himself accused of a serious crime.