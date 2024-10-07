Home > Entertainment Denzel Washington Reportedly "Confronted" Diddy at One of His Parties in 2003 After Witnessing Something "You don't respect anyone," Denzel allegedly told Diddy. By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 7 2024, 4:26 p.m. ET Source: mega

The more we learn about Diddy's "Freak Offs," the more and more celebrities are dragged into the mix, from Donald Trump to Naomi Campbell. Now, reports have come out that one of Hollywood's favorite A-listers was in attendance at one of Diddy's infamous parties in the early 2000s, though the night didn't end well for him.

Indeed, recent reports from a source claiming to be close to Denzel Washington have shared that, back in 2003, the actor confronted Diddy at one of his parties after witnessing something unsavory, and the confrontation ended in a screaming match. Here's what we know.

Source: mega

Denzel Washington reportedly confronted Diddy after attending one of his parties with his wife.

The inside source, which spoke exclusively with Us Weekly, has claimed that Denzel "stormed out" of one of Diddy's all-night parties after witnessing something sketchy — but not before confronting the controversial host. "[Denzel and his wife, Pauletta] had been partying until dawn, and they had seen something and stormed out," the source said.

Reportedly, Denzel shouted at Diddy, "You don’t respect anyone," as the insider recalled. It's unclear at this time exactly what the couple witnessed that had them so shaken, but based on the plethora of allegations against the disgraced music mogul, one could guess.

Diddy was known for his wild parties, known as "Freak Offs," which saw hundreds of high-profile guests in attendance over the years. However, according to some, they knew when to leave before things got too out-of-hand.

“Girls would start to lose their clothes. That was the signal for people to leave,” a different source told Us Weekly. Another said, "What happened before 2 a.m. pales in comparison to what happened at 5 a.m. They were known to be wild. Anything went at those parties."

Diddy's guests ranged anywhere from Leonardo DiCaprio and Ellen DeGeneres to Ashton Kutcher and Khloé Kardashian. And while many have pointed fingers celebrities who were known to attend his wild parties, there's no evidence linking most of these people to anything illegal, unlike Diddy himself.

Diddy was recently hit with over 100 sexual assault allegations.

Content warning: This section mentions sexual assault. On top of the firestorm of allegations already facing Sean "Diddy" Combs, the rapper has now been hit with over 100 more — this time, relating to sexual assault.

Source: mega

According to The Washington Post, 120 new sexual assault lawsuits have been filed against Diddy, with lawyers claiming that many of the crimes occurred at Diddy's famous parties — and even included some victims as young as 9 years old.