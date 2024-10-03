Home > Entertainment > Music > Rihanna Rihanna Reacts to Question About Being at Diddy's Freak Offs in Two Words: "That's Crazy" Rihanna's response to a paparazzi question about the disgraced mogul's illicit parties is perfectly on brand. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 3 2024, 10:09 a.m. ET Source: MEGA/X/@AkademiksTV

Sean "Diddy" Combs's September 2024 arrest has made the public question all of his celebrity friends — Rihanna, however, wants her name out of the group chat.

RiRi recently shut down any rumors of her involvement in Diddy's parties — particularly his alleged "freak off" parties in the only way we, as her stans, would expect.

Source: MEGA

Rihanna laughed off a paparazzi question about her being at Diddy's freak off parties.

On Oct. 2, 2024, X (formerly Twitter) account Akademiks TV posted a video of Rihanna exiting a venue and being met with paparazzi inquiring about her relationship with Diddy. In the clip, a reporter asks the Fenty queen if she's ever been to one of the disgraced Bad Boy CEO's parties. When Rihanna hesitates to answer, they ask her directly, "Were you involved in any of the freak offs?" The question sparked a hilarious response to what the singer seemingly felt was an absurd question.

Rihanna laughed and said “that’s crazy”after she was asked if she attended Diddy’s freak offs pic.twitter.com/8zlqwWF1u2 — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) October 2, 2024

"That’s crazy," Rihanna simply replies before cackling into her car. The short interaction quickly began circulating online and received tons of fans' comments, some of whom didn't think she was telling the truth about attending the freak offs. "We better not catch you on any of those tapes after this," one user wrote. "You mean Jay-Z freak offs?" another asked. "She definitely did," said a third commenter.

Diddy was arrested on Sept. 16, 2024, on charges of federal sex trafficking and racketeering. Before his arrest, he and Rihanna were friends, at least friendly enough for him to discuss her former relationship with Chris Brown. In May 2024, a clip of Diddy addressing Rihanna and Chris's 2009 domestic abuse case on The Ellen DeGeneres Show resurfaced.

a clip from 2009 of Diddy's appearance on the Ellen show, when he gave his take on Chris Brown assaulting Rihanna, a month right after it happened pic.twitter.com/uW8xy19sio — SOUND (@itsavibe) May 23, 2024