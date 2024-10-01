Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Rumors Swirl That Diddy and Ashton Kutcher Used Tinychat to Flirt With Underage Girls The celebs helped Tinychat raise $1.5 million before Diddy's September 2024 arrest for sex trafficking and racketeering. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 1 2024, 5:03 p.m. ET Source: Mega/Facebook/@tinychat

Content Warning: This article mentions sexual abuse and pedophilia allegations. In September 2024, Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested following a string of sexual assault and domestic abuse allegations. The arrest has made the public hyper-aware of some of the disgraced music mogul's ties to other celebrities in the entertainment biz, including his close friend, actor Ashton Kutcher.

Combs and Kutcher's decades-long friendship is being seen with new eyes as many following Diddy's case wonder how much Kutcher knew about his pal's alleged acts. In addition to acknowledging the actor's ties to men who have allegedly engaged in predatory behavior, the celebs' joint investment, Tinychat, is also being called into question. A TikTok account claimed Kutcher and Combs invested in the platform to chat with underage girls freely. Here's what to know.

Diddy and Ashton Kutcher have been accused of flirting with teenage girls on Tinychat.

In 2011, Kutcher and Combs were two of TinyChat's earliest investors. Per its business profile, the company was founded by Cole Turner, Martin Redmond, Daniel Saltman, and Michael Stern. According to TechCrunch, Combs and Kutcher helped other investors, including Madonna's former manager Guy Oseary, raise $1.5 million to get the video chat service comparable to Chatroulette off the ground. The site was first tested in 2009 and included live chat rooms for people worldwide to communicate. Kutcher and Combs also participated in virtual chat rooms with their fans.

However, according to a Sept. 27, 2024 TikTok from user @iamnotfamousanymore, they used the account for sinister reasons. The account claimed the celebs would often flirt with teenage girls who were in the chat with them. In the user's TikTok, they shared a clip from Combs speaking to an alleged teen fan and making flirty remarks about her eyes and smile.

"You got a pretty smile for real with those dimples," Combs tells the fan in the clip. "What color are your eyes?"

The alleged teen then replies that her eyes are hazel and then seemingly flirts more as he jokes that his dark brown eyes are also hazel but the room was to "dark" to see them. The TikTok then turns to Kutcher, watching the trailer for his 2011 romcom No Strings Attached with another group of fans. While it's not confirmed if the group was underage, the trailer shows them laughing at a scene where Kutcher's character discusses having missionary-style sex.

Is Tinychat still around?

Combs and Kutcher continued using Tinychat as the brand increased in visibility. Since their angel investments, the video chat forum remains in business. According to its business profile, Paltalk acquired the company in December 2014.

So far, Tinychat nor Combs or Kutcher have discussed the allegations regarding the accusations they used Tinychat for illicit purposes. On Sept. 16, Combs was taken into custody on charges of federal sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Kutcher has remained silent about his friend's arrest.