Ashton Kutcher Faces Backlash for Laughing About Diddy's Parties in Resurfaced 'Hot Ones' Clip "Diddy party stories, man. That was some weird memory lane," Ashton said. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 23 2024, 9:53 a.m. ET

Following the arrest of Sean "Diddy" Combs, several of his longtime friends are facing backlash — including Ashton Kutcher. A clip from Kutcher's 2019 appearance on Hot Ones has resurfaced online, where he's asked about Diddy's notorious parties.

Ashton appears to respond with a coy laugh, which has rubbed many viewers the wrong way. In fact, numerous people are urging him to speak up and reveal the truth.



In a resurfaced clip from 'Hot Ones,' Ashton Kutcher laughed about Diddy's parties.

In the clip, Hot Ones host Sean Evans tells Ashton that Diddy party stories are his and the show's "favorite genre of anecdote." When asked if he has any to share, Kutcher responds with a knowing smirk: "Well, OK, I've got a lot I can't tell," he said.

He pauses for a moment, carefully considering his words before adding, "I can't tell that one either. I'm actually cycling through them." While it's unclear which specific parties Kutcher attended, he described them as "weird," noting, "Diddy party stories, man. That was some weird memory lane," he told Sean.

👀 In a Resurfaced 2019 Interview, Ashton Kutcher Says There’s ‘A Lot I Can’t Tell’ About Diddy’s Parties



“Diddy party stories…Man, that was like some weird memory lane.” pic.twitter.com/XTd3VaMIJ0 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) September 18, 2024

The clip resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter) on Sept. 18, 2024, just two days after Diddy's arrest, and sparked intense scrutiny and calls for Kutcher to address the situation. "Why didn't he speak out?" one X user questioned, while a second person added, "A lot you can't tell? How about on the witness stand?"



Others criticized the That '70s Show actor for his friendship with the disgraced rapper, despite his advocacy against sexual and human trafficking. "Maybe it's time we look into Ashton Kutcher’s human trafficking and child trafficking work considering he’s best buds with people like Diddy and Danny Masterson," another X user commented.

Someone else pointed out, "First Danny Masterson and now Diddy. Ashton Kutcher is looking like the inside man keeping these predators safe if more of his friends turn out to be sex pests."