Here's What to Know About 'Hot Ones' Host Sean Evans!

If you follow Sean on Instagram, then you'll see he regularly posts pictures of his girlfriend and fellow television host Natasha Alexis Martinez. According to her Instagram, she is a former Laker girl and Miss California USA 2015. Most recently, she gave a shout-out to her beau's TV series, captioning a pic of the pair: "To say I’m proud is an understatement. You inspire me baby, congratulations on the premiere of @hotonesthegameshow. I can’t wait to watch!"

Based on their social media profiles, it seems the couple has been dating since 2018. Judging from their super successful careers, we think the Complex host and her boyfriend probably swap cool celebrity interview stories.

Hey, Sean, has Natasha ever completed the Hot Ones challenge...?