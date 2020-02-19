We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
sean-evans-hot-ones-1582150292754.jpg
Source: Youtube/Hot Ones

Here's What to Know About 'Hot Ones' Host Sean Evans!

By

Have you checked out the latest reality competition series that's burning hot? Hot Ones: The Game Show is a spinoff of the popular celebrity interview YouTube series, Hot Ones, which takes average everyday people and challenges teams of two to tackle the intense heat of spicy wings, while answering pop culture trivia questions.

"With EMTs standing by, reactions range from tears, sweat, vomit and, in one case, a panic attack, as their mouths melt from the intense heat of the sauce," the series' description states. Additionally, "After three rounds, the team with the most cash will enter the Ring of Fire, where they must work together to win the grand prize and the soothing milkshake antidote to their burning mouths.” 