Want to Compete on 'Hot Ones: The Game Show'? Here's How

If your secret talent is eating endless amounts of spicy food without needing a break (or even just a glass of water), then you've probably been following Hot Ones, a YouTube series that features celebs eating hot wings and answering various personal questions while they do it. Heck, maybe you've even thought about joining the show yourself! Now, you can dream even bigger, because Hot Ones: The Game Show is premiering tonight (February 18) and it's even more intense than its YouTube origins.