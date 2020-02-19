Want to Compete on 'Hot Ones: The Game Show'? Here's How

In Hot Ones: The Game Show, hosted by the Sean Evans we know and love, regular folks will be the star of the show, not celebs. That's right — you can (basically) fill out a Hot Ones: The Game Show application and go on TV. If you do get cast, you'll have to eat even hotter wings and answer pop culture trivia questions for a chance to win $25,000 and milkshakes. Having to think on the spot about cultural moments in movies, music, and TV while stuffing your face with hot sauce-covered chicken is way more next-level.