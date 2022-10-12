TikToker Immediately Regrets Using Hot Ones Hot Sauce to Plump up Her Lips

"I think I have an idea on how to get giant juicy lips," she says as she pulls out a bottle of hot sauce. While Hot Ones has a few proprietary sauces, Da Bomb is made by Spicin' Foods. But don't worry, this is not an ad.

Like the true beauty guru she is, she applies the sauce to her lips with a lip brush. Inhaling the aroma, she comments 'this smells like a combo of heartburn and death."

And despite the fact that she isn't consuming any of it, she notes that the inside of her mouth is spicy. Then comes the lip burn.