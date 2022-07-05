Margot Robbie and Her Husband Have a Production Company Together
Australian A-lister Margot Robbie stepped foot into the Hollywood limelight with her breakthrough role in 2013's The Wolf of Wall Street and the Birds of Prey star hasn't slowed down since.
The blonde actress and producer, who is set to star in the highly-anticipated Barbie film, has amassed a serious fanbase after starring in Bombshell, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and I, Tonya — to name just a few of her projects.
Now, fans of the future Barbie star are wondering if the actress has her own real-life Ken. So, is Margot Robbie married? Who is her husband? Keep reading for everything you need to know.
Who is Margot Robbie's husband?
Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley first met in 2013 on the set of Suite Francaise, where Tom was an assistant director and Margot played the role of Celine Joseph. According to the Pan Am actress, the two struck up a friendship long before their relationship turned romantic.
"I was always in love with him, but I thought, 'Oh, he would never love me back. Don't make it weird, Margot. Don't be stupid and tell him that you like him,'" the actress told Vogue in 2016, one of the few times she's publicly gushed about her man. "And then it happened, and I was like, 'Of course we're together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.'"
Prior to dating Tom, Margot described herself as "the ultimate single gal." "The idea of relationships made me want to vomit," she admitted to Vogue in the same article. "And then this crept up on me."
Margot and Tom tied the knot at the end of 2016, in an intimate ceremony in Australia's Byron Bay. According to People, the couple had never announced an engagement — but suspicions of wedding bells arose when the I, Tonya star landed in Australia wearing a t-shirt with the words "Say 'I Do' Down Under." The outlet writes that Margot's three older siblings, Anya, Lachlan, and Cameron, attended the festivities and notes that Margot's mom — who raised the children after Margot's parents separated when the star was 5 years old — gave her away.
For their honeymoon, the newlyweds dove straight into working on I, Tonya, which Tom produced. “We did this film instead of our honeymoon," Margot revealed to Extra. "There were times we were sitting in a car parked in Atlanta freezing cold being like, 'We should be on a beach right now. We should be on a honeymoon. What are we doing?!' Following our dream.”
Margot and Tom have a production company together.
In 2014, the year Margot and Tom began dating, the industry professionals started a production company along with two other friends. LuckyChap Entertainment, named after silent film star Charlie Chaplin, per The Hollywood Reporter, produces female-focused projects in television and film. So far, LuckyChap has produced I, Tonya; Promising Young Woman; Birds of Prey; Terminal; and the series Maid and Dollface. The production company is also behind the upcoming Barbie adaptation.
"I think we naturally gravitate toward female-driven content because a) there's a lack of it and we feel a responsibility to kind of attack the statistics in the industry by b) that's really where our interest lies and there's a gap in the market, an opportunity for something like an R-rated girl gang action film hasn't been done," Margot said in 2020, per the Belfast Telegraph.
As for whether the producer couple plans to grow their family any time soon? Doubtful. "There's no time for that," Margot told Extra in 2017, though that doesn't seem to have changed yet.