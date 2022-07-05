Margot Robbie and Her Husband Have a Production Company Together

Australian A-lister Margot Robbie stepped foot into the Hollywood limelight with her breakthrough role in 2013's The Wolf of Wall Street and the Birds of Prey star hasn't slowed down since.

The blonde actress and producer, who is set to star in the highly-anticipated Barbie film, has amassed a serious fanbase after starring in Bombshell, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and I, Tonya — to name just a few of her projects.