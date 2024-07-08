Home > Entertainment Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley Are Expecting — Does the Couple Have Any Other Kids? "Margot Robbie [being] pregnant was the best news I received today," a fan said. By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 8 2024, Updated 9:43 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Beloved Aussie A-lister Margot Robbie can do it all — not only did she star in Barbie, a movie that created one of the biggest pop culture moments of all time, but she also owns her own production company and has earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. Margot and her husband, Tom Ackerley, co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment together, and since 2014, they've produced a number of successful films together, from I, Tonya to Saltburn.

Now, fans want to know — does Margot juggle all of these tasks while also being a mom? After some exciting news was shared by PEOPLE, Margot's motherhood has been a topic on everyone's mind.

Does Margot Robbie have kids? Her pregnancy was recently made public.

Yes, it's true — Margot is pregnant! While the Barbie star and her husband Tom have not yet officially shared the news, it has been confirmed by multiple sources close to the couple, according to PEOPLE. Margot was recently spotted showing off her baby bump in photos obtained by the Daily Mail UK, and fans couldn't be happier for the couple. "Margot Robbie [being] pregnant was the best news I received today, very cute," one fan page shared on X.

"Margot Robbie is pregnant with her first child; couldn’t be happier for her and Tom. This was her way to let us know the beautiful news," another fan said, in regards to the baby-bump photos. "Now I hope she can spend the rest of her pregnancy outside the radar of paparazzi. Wishing her all the best."