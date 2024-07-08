Distractify
Home > Entertainment

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley Are Expecting — Does the Couple Have Any Other Kids?

"Margot Robbie [being] pregnant was the best news I received today," a fan said.

Elissa Noblitt - Author
By

Jul. 8 2024, Updated 9:43 a.m. ET

margot robbie Red Carpet
Source: Getty Images

Beloved Aussie A-lister Margot Robbie can do it all — not only did she star in Barbie, a movie that created one of the biggest pop culture moments of all time, but she also owns her own production company and has earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. Margot and her husband, Tom Ackerley, co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment together, and since 2014, they've produced a number of successful films together, from I, Tonya to Saltburn.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, fans want to know — does Margot juggle all of these tasks while also being a mom? After some exciting news was shared by PEOPLE, Margot's motherhood has been a topic on everyone's mind.

margot robbie tom ackerley
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Does Margot Robbie have kids? Her pregnancy was recently made public.

Yes, it's true — Margot is pregnant! While the Barbie star and her husband Tom have not yet officially shared the news, it has been confirmed by multiple sources close to the couple, according to PEOPLE. Margot was recently spotted showing off her baby bump in photos obtained by the Daily Mail UK, and fans couldn't be happier for the couple.

"Margot Robbie [being] pregnant was the best news I received today, very cute," one fan page shared on X.

"Margot Robbie is pregnant with her first child; couldn’t be happier for her and Tom. This was her way to let us know the beautiful news," another fan said, in regards to the baby-bump photos. "Now I hope she can spend the rest of her pregnancy outside the radar of paparazzi. Wishing her all the best."

This is Margot's first child, and as far as the public knows, it's Tom's, as well. The adorable couple met in 2013 on a film set and have been married since 2016.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Suri Cruise Spotted Kissing Her New Boyfriend After New York City Prom Date

Bindi Irwin on Her Health: Star Says Endometriosis Symptoms Were "Dismissed"

FKA Twigs's High-Profile Dating History — From Robert Pattinson to Matty Healy

Latest Entertainment News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.