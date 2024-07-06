Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships FKA Twigs's High-Profile Dating History — From Robert Pattinson to Matty Healy Dating Edward Cullen from 'Twilight' is a massive win. By Alex West Jul. 6 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Singer-songwriter FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, made her album debut in August 2014 and saw mega success, which put her in all the right social circles for some high-profile relationships.

Article continues below advertisement

The star, born in 1988, found herself in relationships with huge stars in Hollywood, including a few actors, musicians, and total tastemakers. Let's take a look back at Twigs' love life.

Robert Pattinson

Source: Getty Images

In 2014, Robert Pattinson and Twigs linked up but kept their official status lowkey. In fact, about seven months after they started dating, rumors circulated that they were engaged. However, neither would confirm nor deny.

Article continues below advertisement

They eventually split in 2017 with a source telling The Sun that there wasn't a terrible falling out, but their jobs made the relationship difficult. According to Hello Magazine, they a source told the publication: "In recent months they have really started to drift apart and have been spending less and less time together."

Article continues below advertisement

They added: "Rob is tired of it, has called off their engagement and told friends they have split. With so much ­history between them, though, there are still strong feelings there. It's a difficult situation but things have become tough between them for some time and they both know they were no longer working as a couple."

Article continues below advertisement

Shia LaBeouf

Source: Getty Images

Shia LaBeouf came into came into Twigs' love life around mid-2018. The tumultuous relationship ended in mid-2019 when Twigs filed a lawsuit against him, alleging sexual battery and assault.

Article continues below advertisement

The actor confessed to hurting her. On the Real Ones podcast, he said: "I hurt that woman. And in the process of doing that, I hurt many other people, and many other people before that woman. I was a pleasure-seeking, selfish, self-centered, dishonest, inconsiderate, fearful human being."

Article continues below advertisement

"When I think about what my life has become, and what it is now, like what my purpose is now ... I need to be useful. And when I look at this #MeToo environment, there's not a whole lot of dudes that are taking accountability."

Article continues below advertisement

While Shia fessed up, the lawsuit still stayed in the courts with a trial date set for October 2024. "Had she not intervened in my life and not created the avenue for me to experience ego death, I'd either have a really mediocre existence or I'd be dead in full."

Article continues below advertisement

Reuben Esser

Reuben Esser briefly linked up with Twigs. He was a fashion editor at a magazine. Just as quickly as they linked up, they faded out. It didn't appear to be that deep, though, as not much about the relationship has been heard since 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

Matty Healy

Source: Getty Images

Twigs and Matty Healy linked up at the end of 2019, but their work seemed to drive them apart. Moreover, they stopped dating around COVID-19 as the pandemic only packed on the stress.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider told The Sun: "Sadly things haven’t worked out. Those around them thought this was going to be it but it hasn’t been the case. There was no massive row or fallout. When lockdown ended they both found themselves pulled in different directions with work commitments"

Article continues below advertisement

Jordan Hemingway

Source: Getty Images

Jordan Hemingway and Twigs announced their relationship on Instagram, where she wrote that he was "a beautiful artist whose heart has restored my faith in love," according to the Daily Mail.

Article continues below advertisement