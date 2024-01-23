Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships After Kristen Stewart and FKA Twigs, Robert Pattinson’s Love Life Is in a New Chapter Robert Pattinson's relationship history includes high-profile romances with the likes of Kristen Stewart, FKA Twigs, and Suki Waterhouse. By Dan Clarendon Jan. 23 2024, Published 5:21 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

English actor and The Batman star Robert Pattinson is famously tight-lipped about his dating life. In 2019, for example, Robert deflected the question when he was asked about his relationship with actress Suki Waterhouse in an interview with The Sunday Times,

Article continues below advertisement

“Do I have to?” he replied, per People. “If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” he reasoned. “If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall, it ends better.” Despite his reticence, though, Robert’s many admirers do know a bit about his dating history. Here’s the scoop on the Twilight alum's most public relationships.

Robert Pattinson’s dating history includes years with Kristen Stewart.

Source: Getty Images

Twihards’ hearts were set aflame in 2009 when Robert started dating his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart. The romance continued for years, even after the 2012 reveal of Stewart’s dalliance with Rupert Sanders, her Snow White and the Huntsman director. In 2013, though, the duo known as RPattz and KStew went their separate ways.

Article continues below advertisement

Kristen reflected on the relationship in a 2016 T magazine interview, saying, “People wanted me and Rob to be together so badly that our relationship was made into a product. It wasn’t real life anymore. And that was gross to me. It’s not that I want to hide who I am or hide anything I’m doing in my life. It’s that I don’t want to become a part of a story for entertainment value.”

Robert also had a relationship with FKA Twigs.

Between 2014 and 2017, Robert was in a relationship with British singer-songwriter FKA Twigs. As InStyle reports, there are conflicting reports about how the two of them met: He was either introduced to her by the then-dating Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge or by mutual friend Florence Welch.

Article continues below advertisement

The former couple were reportedly engaged by April 2015, though they ended up splitting by October 2017, InStyle adds. In a podcast interview with Louis Theroux, FKA Twigs said that she endured racist abuse from fans. “People just called me the most hurtful and ignorant and horrible names on the planet,” she said, per NME. “He was their white Prince Charming, and they considered he should be with someone white and blond.”

Now Robert is reportedly engaged to Suki Waterhouse.

In December 2023, People reported that Robert was engaged to Suki Waterhouse. He and the Daisy Jones & the Six actress were first linked more than five years earlier, in July 2018. “They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them,” a source told People at the time.